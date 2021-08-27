Jack Keane on Afghanistan attack: US 'outsourced' security to Taliban outside Kabul airport

Retired General Jack Keane argued security checkpoints should have been manned by American troops instead of the Taliban on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday following the deadly Kabul airport attack.

GEN. JACK KEANE: The problem is we didn't have an outer cordon to protect the airfield itself that we would normally want to do. In other words, have a security space from that outer cordon to the airport that we're in control of. Well, we were not in control of that.

The Taliban was in control of that. And we sort of outsourced the security situation to the Taliban to make certain that the checkpoints where people would have to pass through who were coming to the airport -- make certain that there's no person carrying a suicide bomb and there's no vehicle carrying one either.

Well, obviously, that broke down and the terrorists were able to penetrate those checkpoints. We were not manning those checkpoints. The Taliban was manning [those] checkpoints. In my own view, either we should have been at those checkpoints with the Taliban or we should have been manning them by ourselves -- one or the other. There had to be a U.S. presence there, in my judgment.

