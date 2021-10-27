Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

GOP hopeful Jack Ciattarelli says NJ property taxes will be cut if elected

Gubernatorial candidate proposes tax code with three brackets

close
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli proposes a new taxing formula to make the state more economically competitive. video

Jack Ciattarelli says NJ property taxes will be cut if elected

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli proposes a new taxing formula to make the state more economically competitive.

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he'd cut property taxes and introduce a new state tax code if elected, during an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

JACK CIATTARELLI: The first tax we need to cut is the property tax. It's the most punitive tax of all. It touches every citizen, whether they own or rent, every business, whether they own or rent, and particularly small businesses.

The highest bracket we have now is eight points more than Pennsylvania, and if we're going to be regionally competitive, we need a new tax code. I'm proposing putting forth new tax brackets, only three, that benefits all New Jerseyans.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli blasts Gov. Murphy as his campaign heads towards the home stretch. video

Jack Ciattarelli: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy hasn't been transparent on vaccine mandate

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli blasts Gov. Murphy as his campaign heads towards the home stretch.