GOP hopeful Jack Ciattarelli says NJ property taxes will be cut if elected

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he'd cut property taxes and introduce a new state tax code if elected, during an interview on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

JACK CIATTARELLI: The first tax we need to cut is the property tax. It's the most punitive tax of all. It touches every citizen, whether they own or rent, every business, whether they own or rent, and particularly small businesses.

…

The highest bracket we have now is eight points more than Pennsylvania, and if we're going to be regionally competitive, we need a new tax code. I'm proposing putting forth new tax brackets, only three, that benefits all New Jerseyans.

