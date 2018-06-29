Ivanka Trump says she stays above the fray, will absorb blows from haters

When comedian Samantha Bee hurled insults at Ivanka Trump during an episode of “Full Frontal” in June, she incited outrage and furor that crossed the political aisle, with many urging TBS, the Time Warner channel that's now part of AT&T, to cancel her show.

But the president’s daughter and close adviser stayed silent on the issue and the extreme vulgarity used to describe a photograph she’d shared on social media.

“I have chosen, and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago, that I was not going to get into the fray,” she said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “That means I will absorb the blows that come my way. It is important to me to focus on the task at hand.”

Bee -- along with other celebrities -- criticized the first daughter for sharing what they said was a tone deaf photo of her with her child, even amid reports that the Office of Refugee Resettlement lost track of 1,500 immigrant children in the last three months of 2017. But Bee took it a step further, calling her a “feckless c---.”

The comedian, and TBS, later apologized for the comment. Trump, however, said she tries to stay focused on moving forward with her own goals and helping shape policies for America, including expanded paid family leave.

“I never allow myself to forget the extraordinary privilege I have to serve this country,” she said.