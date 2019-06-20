Is the new political platform for the Democrats working?

Sebastian Gorka, the former strategist to President Trump, said the Democratic Party is in huge disarray.

“The piranhas are eating each other. Think about what it says in total of the Democrat Party that Joe Biden who's been in politics for nigh on 50 years, a former vice president has to apologize and backtrack because he called one of the most decent men in America, Vice President Mike Pence, a good man. That's the Democrat Party,” he said during an interview on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” Thursday.

Gorka, is referring to comments the Biden made earlier in the year saying.

"The fact of the matter is it was followed on by a guy who's a decent guy, our vice president, who stood before this group of allies and leaders and said, 'I'm here on behalf of President Trump,' and there was dead silence. Dead silence,” Biden said

The former vice president later back tracked on his comments after receiving pressure from actress and activist Cynthia Nixon.

“You’re right, Cynthia. I was making a point in a foreign policy context, that under normal circumstances a Vice President wouldn’t be given a silent reaction on the world stage. But there is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President,” Biden tweeted.

The Biden comments are only one example of the disarray in the Democratic Party. Just a few months ago, during the confirmation hearings of now Justice Brett Kavenaugh, Senate Democrats spread unproven, erroneous claims about Justice Kavenaugh.

“Let's remember what was done just a few months ago to this upstanding godly man called Associate Justice Kavanaugh. The Democrats had no problem, no problem at all of accusing this man of being a serial rapist because he is the President's nominee to the Supreme Court of the land. Now they're going after the President's a personal assistant in the White House,” Gorka said.

“They will do whatever it takes because they have never gotten over the fact that the wrong man won the election. Donald Trump is the president and they still can't get over it,” he added.