Iran supreme leader says protests a ‘conspiracy’

Iranian state media is quoting its supreme leader as calling recent mass protests against government-set gasoline prices rising a “conspiracy.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comment Wednesday while addressing members of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force, which help put down the demonstrations.

Khamenei in part blamed the U.S., without offering any evidence to support his claim.

Iran’s government still hasn’t offered any statistics on injuries, arrests or deaths in the protests and security crackdown that followed government-set gasoline prices rising Nov. 15. Amnesty International says it believes the violence killed at least 143 people, something Iran disputes without offering any evidence to support its claims.