Iran nuclear deal will be a massive windfall for Tehran

As the United States and European nations work out the final details of a renewed nuclear deal with Iran, an updated forecast shows the plan will result in massive revenue streams for Tehran once it goes into effect.

A report from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) says the latest data available shows the current proposal will mean a $274 billion windfall for the Islamic Republic of Iran in its first year of implementation, and upwards of $1 trillion for the regime by 2030.

The monumental influx of funds, according to the report, will come from a combination of sources after current sanctions on Iran are lifted as part of the rekindled Obama-era plan formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. That plan was unilaterally scrapped by former President Trump in 2018.

The current proposal would grant the regime access to foreign assets that are currently blocked to the tune of $141 billion in the first year of implementation, allow revenue generated from both oil and non-oil exports of more than $121 million, and result in another $12 billion in savings for the Islamic Republic thanks to lower import costs once sanctions are lifted, according to the FDD report.

Under the controversial plan, the Biden administration and other world powers including China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom and Germany are attempting to impose temporary restrictions on Iran's alleged nuclear weapons program in exchange for lifting sanctions and allowing the terrorist regime to resume selling oil and other goods on the open market.

Proponents say the deal would force Iran to curtail its uranium enrichment and require regular inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. Critics fear, however, that lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic will unleash more money to fund its nuclear ambitions and state-sponsored terrorism.

The FDD raised alarms last week pointing to a second report that on day one of the new Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. would repeal three executive orders that would release $7 billion in frozen funds tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an Iranian military force on the State Department's list of foreign terrorist organizations.

"The [Biden] administration is poised to lift major terrorism sanctions in violation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s commitment to Congress," FDD chief executive Mark Dubowitz said in a statement. "And, in a legal sleight of hand, the administration appears ready to greenlight foreign companies to do business with Iranian entities that do business with the IRGC. The Guard will use front companies and cutouts to ensure that billions of international dollars flow into its coffers."

