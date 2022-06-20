Iowa unveils $100M school safety investment as governor looks to reassure parents

During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds discussed the framework behind the state's $100 million investment in school safety, stressing she wants parents to be "reassured."

KIM REYNOLDS: …It builds on the existing work that we've already done over the years. And, you know, every parent should be able to confidently send their child to school knowing they'll be safe.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR AMENDS BUDGET TO RESTORE STATE'S SCHOOL CHOICE PROGRAM

..We allocated $100 million to school safety, $80 million of that really works towards prevention. And so what we'll make available is vulnerability threat assessments and will be able to provide for every school building in the state of Iowa. If they haven't done it or if they want to update it, a vulnerability assessment by a contractor.

We’ll work with Homeland Security and the Department of Public Safety. And once they have completed that threat assessment for vulnerabilities, then we have set up a fund that will allocate $50,000 towards each building to implement what those recommendations were.

SENATE GUN NEGOTIATORS COULD HAVE BILL TEXT MONDAY, AS TALKS PICK UP STEAM IN WAKE OF MASS SHOOTINGS

We're also going to provide technology and tools to provide training and to train the trainers so that local governments will be able to be trained in how to respond to an active shooter or natural disasters. We'll be putting in place a social media monitoring tool. Where we'll have the expertise. Oftentimes they tell somebody it's just a matter of catching it in time and getting in front of it.