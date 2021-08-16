Intelligence expert criticizes US Afghanistan exit, demands leadership from Biden

Lt. Steven Kettel, during an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," calls President Biden's leadership into question as the U.S. struggles to reunite Afghan interpreters with their families amid the Taliban's return.

LT. STEVEN KETTEL: We have families, we have parents, we have in-laws, and more importantly, we have wives and children with no visas that belong to someone who is here in the US that already has a visa. There's already trusted and is already pro-American. They want to come over here and enjoy the freedoms that you and I have.

When we first started this conversation, it was about we need to create an emergency program within customs and immigration now with how it has declined. And I've been trying to keep up on headlines, how it is declined just in the last few hours. What are we going to do, send patrols out to find these families?

I want to hear some leadership and I want to hear him [President Biden] listening to real military commanders… We need true leaders who've been boots on the ground…

