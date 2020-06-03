In George Floyd death, ex-Minneapolis police officer Chauvin to be charged with 2nd-degree murder

The charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin are being upped to second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) announced the move by the state's Attorney General Keith Ellison on Twitter Wednesday. She said the other three officers who were at the scene will also face charges.

“This is another important step for justice,” Klobuchar wrote.

A bystander recorded video of Chauvin with his knee pinning Floyd down by the neck for more than eight minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests in cities across the U.S. over the ongoing treatment of African Americans by police and other institutions.

