Ilhan Omar rips McDonald's over ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook's severance package

Rep. Ilhan Omar ripped McDonald’s on Thursday over its $42 million severance package for outgoing CEO Steve Easterbrook, who resigned last week after engaging in consensual affair with an employee.

McDonald’s disclosed a filing that Easterbrook would receive six months of severance pay as well as stock considerations. The total value of Easterbrook’s severance package is nearly $42 million, according to an analysis by the executive compensation benchmarking firm Equilar.

“McDonald’s former CEO violated company policy and was awarded almost $42 million,” Omar, D-Minn., wrote on Twitter. “Meanwhile, there are hardworking McDonald’s employees who deal with low wages and retaliation for reporting sexual assault. We must and will demand better for the working class.”

A McDonald’s representative declined to comment on the tweet.

McDonald’s board of directors voted to oust Easterbook after he violated company policy and used poor judgment by having a relationship with a direct or indirect subordinate. In a statement, Easterbook confirmed his exit and said he supported the board’s decision.

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Easterbrook said in the email to employees.

McDonald’s has faced pressure from labor groups in recent months over alleged workplace misconduct and subpar pay. Employees in 10 cities staged a temporary strike in Sept. 2018 to demand McDonald’s management crackdown on harassment in the workplace.

In May, McDonald’s said it would offer enhanced training for employees and open a hotline for workers to address sexual harassment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.