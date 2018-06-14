IG report won’t inspire real accountability: Kennedy

One of the most glaring declarations in the inspector general's report is the finding there was "no evidence that the conclusions by the prosecutors were affected by bias.”

Continue Reading Below

Peter Strzok was a behind-the-scenes senior FBI official who was largely unknown until texts with his paramour were discovered and leaked by the IG’s team. And we all know they weren't lurid and kissy faced, they were nerdy leftists plotting and pining for President Hillary.

Today we learned of this exchange where distressed damsel Lisa Page asks Strzok, "Trump's not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" to which the white knight replied, "No. No he won't. We'll stop it."

And how did he try to stop it? By delaying the re-ignition of the Hillary investigation after hundreds of thousands of Huma’s emails were found on FBI target, and jailed pederast, Anthony Wiener's soiled devices. The New York investigators tipped off the D.C. boys on Sept. 28.

Comey didn't make his pronouncement until Oct. 28, and Strzok claimed the Russia investigation was way more of a priority than that stinky old server search! And thus he slow walked Hillary's presidency right off a plank.

He thought he was so clever and powerful he could put off the inevitable because he promised his side piece the big bad wolf would never be in the hen house, let alone the White House.

Advertisement

There are more examples of other agents making fun of the president-to-be, and be honest, you and your friends probably did the exact same thing. The only difference? Your subtle chess moves couldn't have influenced the outcome of a presidential election by playing favorites and grab ass and screwing with democracy.

There will be no real accountability from this report, but at least one head will roll and that cruel political guillotine has Peter Strzok's name on the blade.