ICE deportation raids intended to keep families together: Acting USCIS Director Ken Cuccinelli

Border officials are reportedly planning to carry deportation raids across ten major U.S. cities on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

Acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli confirmed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids President Trump has been discussing will take place and targets an estimated 2,000 immigrants who are living in this country by violating a court order.

“The whole administration’s intent is to keep families together,” he said when asked by FOX Business’ Charles Payne if he was concerned about the potential separation of families as a result of the ICE raids.

The nationwide raid of undocumented migrant families as reported by The New York Times comes weeks after Trump announced a delay in the raid operation.

Cuccinelli said immigrants who have gone through due process and had removal orders will be kept together while being repatriated to their home countries.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

“The law has to be enforced. If there is no consequence to coming here illegally it becomes one more attraction for more people to add to the crisis at the border,” he said.