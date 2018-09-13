Hurricane Florence: Media will say anything that turns storm into votes for Democrats, Varney says

Here comes Hurricane Florence. Let’s blame Trump.

That’s what I take away from this Washington Post headline: “Another hurricane is about to batter our coast. Trump is complicit.”

Because the president is not fighting climate change in quite the way the Post wants, hurricanes are Trump’s fault. At best, that is juvenile logic.

But wait, there’s more. Here’s another headline from the Post: “If Trump cares about Hurricane Florence, his policies don’t show it.” Did you hear that: “If trump cares...”

Obviously the Post thinks he doesn’t care. That he’s just sitting back waiting for it to happen.

This is madness. When one of the country’s leading political newspapers engages in this kind of insulting speculation, you know the left has lost its mind. But they have a very serious purpose here: Slime the president on every issue, every event, every time.

I’ll tell you how it’s going to be. Florence hits. There’s flooding and destruction. And immediately the left will look for anyone whose slightest need has not been met. If the cleanup isn’t total and immediate, the media will say Trump is incompetent, and obviously doesn’t care.

They will do and say anything that turns a hurricane into votes for Democrats.

It’s going to be ugly. No wonder 69 percent have lost faith and trust in the media in the last 10 years.

You want the real story on this storm: Come to us.