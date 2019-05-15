Huawei exec dismisses effect of possible US restrictions

A Huawei executive says possible new U.S. restrictions on its market access will have little impact on the Chinese tech giant, which does most of its business outside the United States.

David Wang was responding Wednesday to a Bloomberg News report that President Donald Trump plans to bar phone carriers from using technology vendors that are deemed security risks.

Wang said he hadn't heard that news but expressed confidence it would have little impact on Huawei, the biggest global maker of switching equipment for phone and internet companies.

Wang said, "Our U.S. business is not that big. We have global operations. We still will have stable operations."

Wang spoke at an event to unveil a Huawei software product.