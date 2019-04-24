UK to let Huawei gear in 'noncore' parts of 5G network: Reports

The United Kingdom will reportedly allow Huawei to play a limited role in the buildout of the nation’s fifth-generation (5G) wireless network, a decision that comes weeks after one of the country’s watchdog groups warned the Chinese telecom firm poses long-term national security risks.

Prime Minister Theresa May overruled warnings from U.S. officials and senior ministers in making the call to allow Huawei equipment in “noncore” parts of the infrastructure, including antennas, according to media reports.

In a statement to Reuters, Huawei said it welcomed “reports that the U.K. government is moving towards allowing Huawei to help build the UK’s 5G networks.”

The Trump administration is urging U.S. allies to block Huawei products from pending 5G networks, which promise faster speeds than the prior LTE network with lower latency, over concerns that the company effectively operates as a conduit for Chinese espionage, a claim the firm denies.

Countries like the U.K. and Germany, however, have grappled with how to assuage U.S. concerns without angering China, also a key global trading partner.

The U.S. and China are locked in a bitter race to deploy the technology and set the global standard for what supporters tout as one of the most significant innovations this decade.

Verizon Wireless previously initiated its 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis, though initial reviews outlined difficulties in obtaining the promised speeds. CEO Hans Vestberg on Tuesday said the result “meets our expectation” and touted the growth potential in rolling out the offering before competitors.

AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint are also expected to soon launch their own networks.

While 5G will lead to faster speeds for consumers, its real promise lies in the power it holds to upend numerous industries, including health care and manufacturing. The advanced network is seen as critical, for example, in the future of remote surgery and driverless cars.

U.K. telecom giant Vodafone previously halted purchases of 5G equipment from Huawei, but has warned that blocking products from the firm would increase the cost of developing the network.