How midterm elections could impact the firearms industry — or not

As midterm election results continue to roll in, Americans are still waiting to find out which party will control the House or the Senate and whether they might be impacted by how the chips fall.

But firearms industry insiders and Second Amendment advocates say the results of the federal elections will have little to no impact on them at all, regardless of whether Democrats or Republicans win either chamber.

Gary Ramey, CEO of Liberty Ammunition, says the House and Senate outcomes will not significantly impact the sale of ammunition or firearms.

"Ammo and firearms are purchased by consumers with personal safety concerns," Ramey told FOX Business. "Rhetoric from the left won't affect that."

Delta Defense director of government affairs Katie Pointer-Baney agrees, noting that the millions of new gun owners include folks of all political stripes.

"The firearm industry as a whole has seen tremendous growth over the past few years because of this crime wave that has gripped the country – and of course as people feel more unsafe," Pointer-Baney says. "The defunding of law enforcement, all this kind of confluence of issues [mean] more people are taking on the responsibility of protecting themselves and their loved ones and using a firearm is most efficient tool to do so."

"Honestly, I don't think that's changing, even if Republicans take control," she added. "I think it's sort of like we're not going back."

The NRA says it is committed to its mission no matter what, too.

"The NRA remains steadfast in its efforts to protect and promote the Second Amendment regardless of which party is in power," spokesperson Amy Hunter said in a statement. "The 2022 midterm elections are no different. While the nation awaits the full results, we will continue to work tirelessly to defend the rights of law-abiding Americans as anti-gun politicians have proven time and time again they will stop at nothing to advance their gun control agenda."

Regardless of how federal control plays out, the results of state and local races might affect business.

Ramey says there will be an increase in ammunition sales in states that elect so-called "soft on crime candidates" and that he has already seen an increase in business in those states that he expects to continue.

He noted that while Second Amendment fears exist, states have moved toward supporting constitutional carry – and the industry tends to see growth on personal safety fears and state actions.

"Our biggest business cheerleader is President Biden," Ramey said. "Every time the President or a Democrat makes outlandish comments, our business picks up."

"Especially when he talks about bullet speed or taking out a lung," Ramey said of Biden. "That's what self-defense ammo is supposed to have and do. We appreciate his support."