House Republicans blast Biden, Democrats' spending bill, warn inflation will 'continue to skyrocket'

House Republicans blasted President Biden and Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending and infrastructure package, warning that, if passed, inflation in the United States will "continue to skyrocket" and leave American families to "fend for themselves."

Lawmakers on the House Republican Study Committee, like Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to oppose Democrats’ reconciliation bill and the bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in August.

"Biden is selling out the American taxpayer and America’s small businesses to the radical left through his immeasurable tax-and-spending plan," Donalds said ahead of the press conference. "This proposal will grow the size of government through entitlement programs that will give amnesty and free health care and college to illegal immigrants, cripple our energy infrastructure, and drastically worsen our declining economy."

He added: "Under this administration, inflation skyrockets, middle- and low-income families pay nearly 50% more for a gallon of gas, and store shelves grow bare as the supply chain crisis grapples our nation before the holidays."

Donalds said he is "proud to lead" his GOP colleagues in "standing up for the hardworking American people."

"Republicans are for tax decreases and allowing families to control their destiny with their money," he said. "At the same time, Democrats seek to tax every dollar and spend tax dollars on illegal immigrants and Bernie Sanders-inspired socialist policies."

He added: "Look no further than Biden’s sinking poll numbers; we the people do not want what Biden and the Democrats are selling."

Donalds’ comments come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said it is her "hope" that the House will vote on President Biden’s "Build Back Better" spending plan this week.

The package, once valued at $3.5 trillion, is now down to a leaner $1.75 trillion after progressives and moderates agreed to cut programs, including universal community college and paid family leave.

"Despite creating crisis after crisis with his horrible policies, President Biden is doubling down on caving to the radical left. Democrats are more focused on expanding the role of government and enacting massive radical social programs instead of addressing rising inflation and the other crises hurting middle-class families," House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said. "The Biden administration’s consistent efforts to dismantle President Trump’s successful border security and immigration policies, along with their reckless energy initiatives and foreign policy agenda, have resulted in absolute chaos at home and abroad."

Scalise added: "If President Biden and his far-left allies in Congress successfully pass their big government socialist tax-and-spend spree, inflation will continue to skyrocket, utility costs will increase, and jobs will be shipped overseas."

Meanwhile, the top Republican on the House Budget Committee, Rep. Jason Smith, of Missouri, slammed the revised legislation that he said "doubles down on budget gimmicks, fake offsets, and early sunsets to costly programs in order to hide the true cost of their radical tax-and-spending plan from the American people."

"The reality is their bill spends $4.6 trillion, three times more than what Washington Democrats claim, and will add $3 trillion to our nation’s debt," Smith said. "As Washington Democrats have pursued their socialist tax-and-spending plan, American families have been left to fend for themselves against the highest inflation in 40 years, record-high gas prices, and the worst border crisis in living memory – all a direct result of the Biden administration’s reckless policies."

Republicans, during their press conference Tuesday, are expected to deliver a point-by-point critique of the spending plan – laid out in a memo by Republican Study Committee Chair Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., last week.

Banks, in introducing that memo, said GOP criticism of the bill is "not about the top line price tag," but about the "underlying principles within the bill."

"There are 31 devastating policies that would wreck America still left in the Democrats’ reconciliation package," Banks' memo says.

The memo claims the draft bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, will perpetuate the labor shortage by allowing welfare benefits without work requirements for able-bodied adults and will increase taxes and lower wages for working families. The White House has claimed that it will not raise taxes of any person making less than $400,000 a year.

On the environment, the memo says the bill will punish red states for failing to adopt provisions in the Green New Deal, drive up utility bills with taxes on natural gas, and fund a $10 billion "environmental justice" program in colleges that Republicans call a "slush fund to indoctrinate college students and advance Green New Deal priorities." It also highlights $5 billion for "environmental and climate justice block grants."

On immigration, the memo notes that a mass amnesty program to give a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants is still in the bill, as is a program to make illegal immigrants eligible for student aid and tax credits, while programs to recapture green cards from past years are also still present.

"Speaker Pelosi stalled releasing the bill text for weeks. She knows that the more Americans learn about what's in the spending package, the less they like it," Banks told Fox News. "The Republican Study Committee believes Americans should have the opportunity to understand policies before Congress passes them."

He added: "That's why the Republican Study Committee has been at the forefront showing our members how to shine a light on Pelosi's radical plan to transform America."

That bill only requires a simple majority to pass in the Senate because it would be done through a process known as budget reconciliation, but moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have said they still will not support it.

As for the infrastructure package, the House has already debated its provisions. The House simply needs to vote on that package to sync up with the Senate, which passed the bipartisan infrastructure measure in August. The timing for the Senate to take on Biden’s spending package is unclear.

