Politics

House Oversight member compares Devon Archer’s testimony to ‘old mob trials in the 80s’

Hunter Biden’s ex-business partner to sit for closed-door interview in front of Congress Monday

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, argues Hunter Biden's former business partner 'might very well' connect the Biden family dots.

This is why Devon Archer's testimony 'is important': Rep. Pat Fallon

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, argues Hunter Biden's former business partner 'might very well' connect the Biden family dots.

As Hunter Biden’s former business partner readies to answer questions in front of lawmakers, one of those House Oversight members previewed how this testimony could connect the Biden family dots.

"Remember the old mob trials in the eighties with Gotti?" Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, said on "Varney & Co." Monday. "You don't catch folks that commit crimes usually by interviewing nuns and Boy Scouts and saints."

Former Burisma Holdings board member Devon Archer is set to partake in a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee Monday morning, as part of the panel’s investigation into the Biden family ventures and whether President Biden was involved.

Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaed Archer last month for testimony as part of his months-long investigation, which has yielded much evidence related to the Biden family's alleged foreign business schemes. At least three previously planned depositions were canceled by Archer for personal reasons.

HUNTER BIDEN'S PLEA DEAL WAS MEANT TO ‘PROTECT’ BIDEN'S CRIMINAL INVOLVEMENT: TED CRUZ

Archer, a longtime Biden friend and business associate, will reportedly prepare to testify that President Biden met with dozens of Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017 – information that, if true, puts into question the White House’s repeated assertions that Biden was "never in business with his son," never spoke with his son about his business dealings, and never had any knowledge of them.

Devon Archer walks into House building

Fox News questioned ex-Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer as he arrived for a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee. (Getty Images)

"In every bit of evidence we've discovered over the last seven months since we've had subpoena power, and then in the majority, point to the fact that Hunter Biden was the bagman for the Biden family and for Joe Biden," Fallon said.

"This is why Devon Archer's testimony is important, he was there," the lawmaker continued. "[Hunter] said, 'Dad, they need our support.' So what happened?"

And, despite Archer’s previous criminal history – he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by the Department of Justice for defrauding an indigenous tribe – Fallon expressed his confidence in further evidence being brought forth.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses the Biden family business dealings probe ahead of Devon Archer's closed-door testimony Monday, and the ongoing border crisis as border patrol fails to fill job openings.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne on Biden family business dealings: You have to follow the money

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, discusses the Biden family business dealings probe ahead of Devon Archer's closed-door testimony Monday, and the ongoing border crisis as border patrol fails to fill job openings. 

"That's why we have the bank records. The Biden family has formed 20-plus shell companies. Hunter Biden was pocketing seed money. We've got the 10-23 [form] from what the FBI describes as a 'very reliable source,’" the congressman pointed out.

"You're talking about the largest political scandal in American history," he added.

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., on Devon Archer's 'critical' testimony and New York City hotels having no vacancy due to migrants.

DOJ tried 'brazen' attempt to join the 'Biden family coverup': Rep. Nick Langworthy

Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., on Devon Archer's 'critical' testimony and New York City hotels having no vacancy due to migrants.

Fallon, additionally, agreed with his Republican colleagues that "enough evidence" is available to at least open an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News staff contributed to this report.