Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Social Media

House Judiciary 'considering' Thursday vote to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt

Vote to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress could come as soon as Thursday

close
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses how Democrats were attacking RFK Jr. during censorship hearing on ‘The Bottom Line.’ video

They are trying to censor their primary presidential opponent: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, discusses how Democrats were attacking RFK Jr. during censorship hearing on ‘The Bottom Line.’

The House Judiciary Committee is expecting to hold a vote as soon as Thursday to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

Fox Business was the first to report last week that House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was strongly considering holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress this month. 

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation said the move could happen as early as this week and Meta — the parent company of Facebook — has not provided any internal communications regarding the company’s censorship efforts.

On Monday, Punchbowl News also reported that the House Judiciary Committee was considering a vote on the matter this week in what’s considered a "huge escalation of Republicans’ war on Big Tech." 

HOUSE GOP CONSIDERS HOLDING ZUCKERBERG IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook profile seen on iPhone screen

The House Judiciary Committee could vote to hold Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress as soon as Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan's office says.  (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Meta has critical information that it has not turned over to the committee regarding federal government efforts to censor speech online and how Meta responded to those efforts," Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said in a statement to Punchbowl. "It is imperative the committee get these materials, and we will take whatever actions necessary to facilitate that end." 

Dye confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday the committee was "considering" a Thursday vote, after Punchbowl had reported the possible timing.

Jim Jordan presides over the House Judiciary Committee hearing

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens during a weaponization subcommittee hearing on July 20, 2023. Jordan is reportedly mulling holding Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Reached last week when Fox Business first broke news of the potential vote, a Meta spokesperson said, "We have shared over 50,000 pages of documents in response to the committee’s request and have made nearly a dozen current and former employees available to discuss external and internal issues. We look forward to continuing to work with the committee moving forward."

In a July 17 letter, Jordan raised questions to Zuckerberg regarding potential censorship on Meta's new social media platform, "Threads" — an intended rival to Twitter, which owner Elon Musk is rebranding as "X."

TWITTER TO SUBPOENA ELIZABETH WARREN FOR ALL COMMUNICATIONS WITH SEC ON ELON MUSK AS DEMOCRAT TARGETS TESLA

The committee first subpoenaed Meta for documents and information on Feb. 15 related to content moderation and Meta's engagements with the executive branch to censor speech. 

Jordan's letter cited a July 4 federal court ruling stating that the Biden administration’s collusion with and coercion of social media platforms, including Meta, to censor disfavored speech appeared to have violated the plaintiffs' First Amendment rights. The court issued a preliminary injunction against government defendants. 

Zuckerberg and Elon Musk split image

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently launched Threads to rival Elon Musk's Twitter. Zuckerberg risks being held in contempt of Congress this week.  (MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Indeed, Threads raises serious, specific concerns because it has been marketed as rival of Elon Musk's Twitter, which has faced political persecution from the Biden Administration following Musk's commitment to free speech," Jordan wrote to Zuckerberg. "In contrast, there are reports that Threads will enforce 'Instagram’s community guidelines,' which resulted in lawful speech being moderated following pressure by the government. Despite launching only 12 days ago, there are reports that Threads is already engaging in censorship, including censoring users but offering no grounds for appeal." 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Being held in contempt of Congress was a rarity on Capitol Hill for years before Democrats began to frequently employ the measure during former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Fox Business’ Chase Williams and Hillary Vaughn contributed to this report. 