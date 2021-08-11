House GOP reelection committee sets more fundraising records

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) brought in $7 million in fundraising last month as the reelection arm of the House GOP continues to build resources as part of its mission to regain the chamber’s majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to figures from the NRCC shared first with Fox News on Thursday, the committee has hauled in $86.3 million so far this year, which it says is more than it raised during all of 2019, the last off-election year.

The NRCC said that by comparison, at this point in 2019, the committee had only raised $48.6 million. And it also noted that last month’s $7 million haul is its best July fundraising in an off year and that it's the NRCC's fifth straight record-breaking fundraising month.

The NRCC also showcased that it ended July with $56.8 million cash on hand, compared to $24.3 million in its coffers at the same point 2019.

NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he showcased his committee’s fundraising figures.

"Republicans are ready to fire Nancy Pelosi and stop Democrats’ socialist agenda. The NRCC’s record-breaking fundraising will give us the resources we need to expand the battlefield and win all over the country," the Republican representative from Minnesota told Fox News in a statement.

The rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has yet to report its July fundraising, but last month it announced that it had hauled in $70.6 million from the start of the year through the end of June, with $44 million cash on hand heading into July.

Both parties have been raising big bucks ahead of the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majority in the House.

The GOP controlled the House for eight years before losing the majority in the chamber in the 2018 midterms amid a wave by House Democrats. But while Republicans lost the White House and their Senate majority in the 2020 contests, in the battle for the House they defied expectations and took a big bite out of the Democrats' majority in November’s elections.

The GOP only needs a net gain of five seats in next year’s midterms to regain control of the chamber.