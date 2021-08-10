Senate GOP reelection arm hauls in nearly $7.5M in July

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) brought in $7.46 million in fundraising last month as the reelection arm of the Senate GOP continues to build resources as part of its mission to regain the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

According to figures from the NRSC shared first with Fox News on Tuesday, the committee hauled in more than $58 million so far this year, with more than $24 million cash on hand.

While July’s fundraising figure is down from the $10.5 million the NRSC brought in during the month of June, it far surpassed the $4.3 million the committee raised in July of 2019, during the similar month in the previous election cycle. And the NRSC’s money in its coffers is more than double the $11.7 million it had cash on hand at the end of July 2019.

The NRSC also touted its grassroots support, noting that July saw the committee’s lowest average donation and highest total of low-dollar contributions so far this election cycle.

The committee also spotlighted that over the past two months the NRSC’s made what it described as an "historic" $5 million investment to grow its grassroots donor base, which it said helped fuel more than two million new supporters and $8.2 million in online donations in June and July.

NRSC chair Sen. Rick Scott of Florida argued in a statement to Fox News that "Democrats have no solutions and are only making matters worse. It is no wonder that the grassroots energy is squarely behind Senate Republicans because our agenda is focused on improving the lives of all Americans."

And he predicted that "the NRSC continues to tap into this energy, and our investments will pay big dividends in bringing back a Republican Senate majority in November 2022."

The rival Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has yet to release its July fundraising figures. It has until Aug. 15 to file with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The DSCC was slightly edged by the NRSC in June, raising $10.1 million. The DSCC brought in $46.6 million through the first half of the year, with $11.6 million cash on hand by the end of June.

Both parties have been raising big bucks ahead of the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majority in the Senate.

The Republicans controlled the chamber for six years but lost the majority during the 2020 election cycle. The Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, but the Democrats hold the majority due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate. That means the GOP only needs a one-seat pickup to regain the majority.

But Republicans are defending 20 of the 34 seats up for grabs in 2022, including open seats in the key battlegrounds of North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as in Ohio, Missouri and Alabama. While playing defense, the NRSC sees opportunities to flip blue seats in Arizona, Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada.