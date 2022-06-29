House GOP re-election arm targeting Democrats over ‘Most Expensive 4th of July Ever: Part II’

EXCLUSIVE: One year after becoming the first GOP committee or outside group to launch ads taking aim at Democrats over soaring inflation, the National Republican Congressional Committee is coming back for round two.

The NRCC, the re-election arm of the House GOP, on Thursday launched a new digital ad campaign blaming President Biden and congressional Democrats over the rising costs for Americans’ holiday plans over the long July 4 weekend.

The NRCC says their new ad campaign, which was shared first with Fox News on Thursday, will target 25 House Democrats they consider vulnerable in November’s midterm elections, when the GOP needs a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member chamber to win back the majority.

"Last year was the most expensive Fourth of July ever. This year, it’s even worse," the narrator in the spots emphasized.

The ad then noted how the prices of buns, burgers, propane, and gas have skyrocketed.

"Democrats’ harmful economic policies are making everything more expensive and there’s no end in sight," the narrator charged before urging those viewing the ads to tell the House Democrat being targeted that "we can’t afford this."

The ads are taking aim at Democratic Reps. Josh Harder (CA-09), Julia Brownley (CA-26), Katie Porter (CA-47), Mike Levin (CA-49), Sanford Bishop (GA-02), Cindy Axne (IA-03), Frank Mrvan (IN-01), Jared Golden (ME-02), Kathy Manning (NC-06), Andy Kim (NJ-03), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), Melanie Stansbury (NM-01), Teresa Leger Fernandez (NM-03), Dina Titus (NV-01), Susie Lee (NV-03), Steven Horsford (NV-04), Marcy Kaptur (OH-09), Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06), Susan Wild (PA-07), Matt Cartwright (PA-08), Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Henry Cuellar (TX-28), Elaine Luria (VA-02), Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) and Jennifer Wexton (VA-10).

Last July 4 holiday weekend, the NRCC became the first GOP committee or allied outside group to launch ads targeting House Democrats over rising consumer prices.

"Democrats promised they’d get record inflation under control, but prices have only gone higher," NRCC chair Rep. Tom Emmer argued. "This year's 4th of July is the most expensive in history, and voters know Democrats are to blame."

The NRCC says their new digital spots are backed by a modest five-figure ad buy.

While the NRCC continues to blame Democrats for surging gas prices, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (the NRCC’s counterpart) keeps pointing fingers back at House Republicans.

"The Democratic Party is the only party in Washington fighting to solve problems and bring meaningful change to people’s lives. Democrats’ priority is lowering costs for working families, while Republicans’ priority is to win power by playing politics and siding with wealthy corporations," DCCC spokesperson Chris Taylor charged last month.