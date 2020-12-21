House lawmakers approve $900B coronavirus relief package

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives approved a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package on Monday night, sending the legislation on to the Senate along with a broader funding plan.

The bill includes a number of provisions designed to help American families and businesses as coronavirus cases throughout the U.S surge. Among them are $600 economic impact payments – half of the amount distributed under the CARES Act – a $300 per week supplemental unemployment insurance benefit that extends through March, additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan money, as well as funding to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

It will also take on surprise medical billing and climate-oriented initiatives while providing rental assistance and funding for schools.

The 5,593-page legislation — the longest bill ever by far — came together Sunday after months of battling, posturing and postelection negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached. President-elect Joe Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the fall.

The coronavirus relief legislation was passed as part of a larger $2.3 trillion omnibus spending package, designed to fund the government through Sept. 2021.

House lawmakers passed the measure in a vote 359 to 53.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.