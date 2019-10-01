Hong Kong protester shot by police during mass China National Day demonstration

Clashes between police and Hong Kong protesters descended into violence on Tuesday, with reports that a demonstrator has been shot for the first time since the widespread anti-government protests began in June.

Thousands rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday, hours after President Xi Jinping extolled the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China.

It marks the 17th straight week of pro-democracy protests, which began earlier this summer over a now-shelved bill that would have allowed the extradition of suspected criminals from Hong Kong to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They’ve since morphed to reflect broader calls for reform.

The protester, reportedly a student in second school (11th grade in the U.S.), who was shot is in critical condition according to the South Morning China Post, citing a friend.

According to the Post, police fired two live rounds, meaning at least five shots went out during the protests.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was returned to China in 1997 under an agreement known as “one country, two systems,” which allowed the city to retain a “high-degree of autonomy” for 50 years. The agreement expires in 2047.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.