Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

Hong Kong confirms recession as protests and trade war continue

By FOXBusiness
close
Robert Charles, former Assistant Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, joins FOX Business to discuss China-related issues, such as trade and the Hong Kong protests.video

Hong Kong protests concerning due to its importance to China economy: Expert

Robert Charles, former Assistant Secretary of State under President George W. Bush, joins FOX Business to discuss China-related issues, such as trade and the Hong Kong protests.

Hong Kong confirmed on Friday it plunged into recession for the first time in a decade following months of anti-government protests and the U.S.-China trade war.

Continue Reading Below

Third quarter figures showed the economy shrank by 3.2 percent from the preceding period.

That makes it a second straight quarter of contraction, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

With no end to the increasingly violent protests in sight,

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Analysts tell Reuters the slump could be long and deep, with gross domestic product seen shrinking further this quarter and well into next year, if violent protests continue.

Students with their homemade gears take their position outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong battled police on multiple fronts on Tuesday, from major disruptions during the mornin

The economy contracted 2.9 percent from a year earlier, matching the preliminary reading. The readings were the weakest since the global crisis.

Economic issues include: Tourists canceling bookings, a sharp drop in retail sales and the China economic slowdown fueled by the trade dispute with the U.S.

Protests paralyzed parts of the city for a fifth day on Friday. Transportation disruptions are now common and retail stores have been closing early.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hong Kong is an important financial hub with total banking, fund and wealth management assets worth more than $6 trillion, according to Reuters.

.