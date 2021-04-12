Homan on Biden sending payments to Central Americans: 'single most dumb idea'

Former acting ICE director Tom Homan told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" that the Biden administration sending taxpayer money to Central Americans to stop them from coming to the U.S. will not actually deter them. Homan went on to say that it will actually help illegals pay an "alien smuggler" to get them across the border.

BIDEN TO URGE COMPANIES TO INVEST IN MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA TO CURB MIGRATION

TOM HOMAN: …as far as sending payments to Central Americans not to come? That's the single most dumb idea I've heard in my entire career. You're going to send money down. That's not what we're going to do. They're going to turn around, take that cash and hire an alien smuggler to get into the United States. So now we're actually going to finance the criminal conspiracy from here down there. Taxpayer money, U.S. taxpayers money being given to them to hire alien smugglers. And let's say they don't hire an alien smuggler. At what point is this just all foolishness? Why don't we start paying U.S. citizens money so they don't break the law? This is just ridiculous.

What the Biden administration can do, they've already spent billions of dollars, on a thousand detention facilities. They're not even up for competitive bid. These are sole-source contracts to friends of the administration. You know, seven hundred million dollars on the facility in Ghana, they've already spent billions. What they can do…to fix this, is enforce the law, enforce the law that's on the books like President Trump did - illegal immigration, down between 70 and 85 percent, depending on what month you look at. You don't have to spend a penny. Open up the Remain in Mexico program again, let Border Patrol agents actually enforce the law, let ICE…actually enforce the law, because they've been decapitated. That's the answer to this crisis. Let the men and women of law enforcement enforce the law on our border.

