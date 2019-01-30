Hillary Clinton will lose if she runs in 2020: Kennedy

President Trump heard the best news this week from some anonymous Hillary Clinton sources: the democrats favorite silver medalist is leaving the door open to another White House run.

Sure, conventional wisdom dictates the Socialist dictators who have hijacked the Democrat party want to distance themselves from the ultimate butt fumbler, but Hillary's nagging summit fever means the sting of 16 will only be soothed with a White House win.

Mrs. Wha happen will have to do things very differently this time around, and instead of reacting to the twin forces of narcissism, DT and AOC, squeezing her out of politics like some heartless vice, she'll have to finally be herself.

No more fake grandmotherly wisdom bits or fooling gals into thinking she's some heroic lady hammer who's arrived to break the glass ceiling, no. Hillary 2020 has to be cranky, fed up and ready to put everyone in their place.

Last time around she made the mistake of trying to be liked, and that's like trying to rinse the dirt out of a mud bucket. She needs to talk about taking bribes, droning enemies, and building nations who donated to the Clinton foundation. She needs to promise she'd work as hard running the country as she has at keeping secrets, that's the only thing that will grab people's attention.

She's not going to out-progressive Bernie or out-intersectionalize Kamala.

She can admit how badly the worst defeat in the history of American politics chafed her loins, and how the only solution is tap dancing on the President's political corpse. Then she should offer a disappointed lecture to phony and misguided Democrats whose empty rebel yell for social justice will, in the long run, destroy those sad souls they claim to champion.

She won't do any of it, because she's a bad candidate and she'll do all the wrong things, and of course she'll lose which will make yet another run that much more satisfying for those of us desperate for a sequel.