Hillary Clinton raises millions for Biden at virtual fundraiser

Hillary Clinton reportedly raised $2 million for Joe Biden's joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee during a virtual event this week, a massive one-night haul for the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate's once cash-strapped campaign.

According to Politico, Clinton raised the money during a Zoom fundraiser Tuesday; it marked the most that any Biden surrogate has collected at a single event without the former vice president present. In part, that's because of a joint fundraising agreement between Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. The deal permits Biden to raise $360,600 from individual donors. A limit of $5,600 will go to his campaign and the rest will be earmarked for the DNC.

Tickets for the hour-long event were available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and a “limited” number for $2,800. Hosts had to pay $100,000.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed Biden in April during a town hall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the Cloak Room and I’ve watched Joe bring people together,” she said. "We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family."

Her endorsement follows those of former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the Democratic Party coalesces around Biden ahead of the November general election.

Biden's campaign nearly closed the fundraising gap with President Trump and the Republican National Committee in April. Biden and the DNC raised $60.5 million, while Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $61.7 million, Federal Election Committee records show.

Still, Trump's operation has a much bigger war chest, reporting $255 million in cash at the end of last month. Biden had about $97.5 million in the bank.

Democratic party officials told Politico they expect to raise even more with Obama.

“Obama is the kind of person who can make any Democrat give twice,” one official said.

