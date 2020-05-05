Hillary Clinton to appear at virtual Biden fundraiser with tickets costing as much as $50,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Hillary Clinton is slated to appear at a virtual fundraiser on Zoom for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, later this month.

The "virtual conversation" with Clinton and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be held on May 19, according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC FORCES 2020 CAMPAIGNS TO SHAKE UP FUNDRAISING STRATEGIES

Tickets for the hour-long event are available for $50,000, $41,100, $15,600, $5,600 and a “limited” number for $2,800. Hosts have to pay $100,000.

Money from the event will go toward the Biden Victory Fund. Last month, Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee finalized a joint fundraising agreement that granted the former vice president more leverage over the committee's fundraising activities. The deal will permit Biden to raise $360,600 from individual donors. A limit of $5,600 will go to his campaign and the rest will be earmarked for the DNC.

TRUMP VS. GOVERNORS: WHO DECIDES WHEN US ECONOMY REOPENS AFTER VIRUS?

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed Biden last month during a town hall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the Cloak Room and I’ve watched Joe bring people together,” she said. "We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family."

Her endorsement follows those of former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as the Democratic Party coalesces around Biden ahead of the November general election.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE