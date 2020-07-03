Hillary Clinton knocks Trump's coronavirus response, claims 'I would have done a better job'

Hillary Clinton lambasted President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak, accusing her one-time 2016 rival of exacerbating the economic pain of the pandemic and related shutdown.

Continue Reading Below

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published on Friday, Clinton argued she would have done a "better job" in managing the crisis — including preventing some of the economic damage inflicted by the virus lockdown — had she defeated Trump during the election almost four years ago.

"We wouldn't have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior," Clinton said. "I don't think we necessarily should have had as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and jobs as we have. So I know I would have done a better job."

UNEMPLOYMENT IS HIGHEST IN THESE 10 STATES

It's not the first time that Clinton has taken aim at Trump over the pandemic. Earlier this week, she said she "would have read my damn briefs" when singer and Broadway star Barbra Streisand tweeted that Clinton would not have "ignored the pandemic plans, cut the CDC and defunded the World Health Organization."

"Can you imagine how President Hillary Clinton - a Woman with a powerful mind - would have handled this pandemic?" Streisand tweeted. "Being a mother and grandmother, she would’ve instinctively taken care of the public health of the people of the United States."

The pandemic dragged the nation's economy into the worst downturn since the Great Depression.

WHAT HAPPENS TO YOUR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS IF YOU REFUSE TO GO BACK TO WORK?

In the span of two months, the unemployment rate skyrocketed from a 50-year low to an 80-year high. Economists are warning of an unprecedented contraction in GDP during the second quarter.

On Thursday, new Labor Department data showed employers added a record-breaking 4.8 million positions in June. The jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 11.1 percent.

But the unemployment level, which is still at the highest level in decades, is expected to remain elevated for years to come, particularly as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatens to put the brakes on the economy's nascent recovery. New cases surpassed 50,000 twice in a row this week, reaching a new single-day record on Thursday.

VIRUS STILL KEEPING CLOSE TO 140,000 BUSINESSES CLOSED, REPORT SHOWS

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in April during a town hall to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on women.

“I’ve been in the lobby of the Senate. I’ve been in the Cloak Room and I’ve watched Joe bring people together,” she said. "We have a lot of the same values in common, the same work ethic, the same belief in America, the same focus on family."

In May, she raised about $2 million for Biden's joint-fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE