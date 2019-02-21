Hillary Clinton broke the law, Comey broke protocol: Kennedy

James Comey would have you believe the entire FBI lined up behind him in zombie lockstep over the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, but according to a new report, there was a loud and powerful voice within the department who felt the former Secretary of State was guilty as sin.

The Hill is reporting that James Baker, then general counsel at the bureau, held the view until the bitter end that Hillary's actions were, in his words to the house investigators "alarming, appaling" and basically criminal.

Clinton had withheld tens of thousands of emails she had unilaterally deemed "personal", although the FBI found several of the 17,000 discarded emails in fact were worky jerky. It wasn't the bad categorizing under a suspect system, it was the number of emails brazenly and insecurely transmitted that contained top secret and secret classifications. Lord knows what could've been intercepted by a hostile hacker who could easily penetrate the ramshackle homebrew of our chief diplomat and dingbat.

Baker believed comey's initial summation of Clinton's impropriety as "grossly negligent" was right, which met the criminal threshold, but he was finally swayed into submission she was "extremely careless" and silenced.

Comey got slapped for usurping Loretta Lynch's power by holding the self aggrandizing press conference on July 5th 2016 for which he was reprimanded by the inspector general, and he stole the stage because he knew Lynch was compromised especially after her flirty tarmac meeting with Bill, *and* Comey was also compromised by the fever of wanting to keep his job under the next President Clinton.

Hillary broke the law, Comey broke protocol, and they both lied to Congress for which several members of the Trump team will see time in the hoosegow.

It's nice to know there was at least one bureau skeptic who knew Hillary was guilty as hell, but it's sad it's taken this long to read about the sworn exchange between James Baker and Congressman John Ratcliffe showing the investigation could have taken its proper turn.

What else is hidden in opaque congressional transactions that might shed light on this dark time? The truly guilty may never be held accountable, but it doesn't mean we should stop asking questions to stop all of it from happening again.