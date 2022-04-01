Heritage Action calls out Disney: 'It really is a woke world after all'

The leader of an influential conservative organization is joining the chorus of critics blasting Disney for being too "woke" for its opposition to a parental rights bill in Florida championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, applauded DeSantis for signing "Parental Rights in Education" legislation despite attempts by the progressive left and Disney to vilify the legislation that critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

"It really is a woke world after all," Anderson said, in a play off Disney's "It's a Small World."

Anderson continued: "While the left and woke companies like Disney continue to lie about the Florida Parental Rights in Education bill, Florida has remained committed to protecting children in grades K-3 from being exposed by unnecessary sexualized classroom instructions along with strengthening parents’ rights."

DeSantis signed the legislation into law this week that bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. Critics have depicted the bill as hurtful to LGBTQ rights and inclusiveness.

Nothing in the legislation itself mentions the word gay. It states that "classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The legislation also gives parents the opportunity to sue schools for violating the law.

Under pressure from LGBTQ activists and progressive employees – some of whom who have walked out of the job in protest– Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s eventually criticized the Florida legislation, paused all political giving in Florida and apologized to employees.

Disney has also nixed "boys and girls" from its theme park greetings in effort to be more inclusive.

Disney this week said it will work to repeal the legislation in Florida because it's dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," the Disney statement said. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that."

But Anderson says the attack on the law amounts to a "smear campaign."

"As a native Floridian and a mother, I applaud DeSantis and the Florida legislature for standing steadfast in their commitment to parents in spite of the smear campaign by the corporate media and even the House of Mouse," she said.