Disney still offers pricey princess packages despite nixing gendered terms from theme parks

The Walt Disney Company is still offering pricey "Bibbidi Bobbidi" blowups to young girls after striking gendered language from the Mouse House’s theme park greetings.

Disney has been under fire this week amid the controversy surrounding its opposition to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill and subsequent company leaks illustrating the company's internal left-wing leanings.

Even as it ditches the terms "boys and girls," the Mouse House is unafraid to sell gendered roles to kids as they rail against them, including "Bibbidi Bobbidi" blowups for girls.

According to its website, Disney is still selling the "Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique" experience that dresses kids up as the historically gendered roles of "knights" and "princesses."

The Magic Kingdom did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment as to why Disney is still selling the gendered experiences while nixing gendered terms outright in their theme park greetings in the name of inclusion.

The company has yet to say if it will continue to use the gendered terms "princes" and "princesses" as the company halts the use of "boys and girls."

Disney made headlines after an internal video call from an all-hands-on-deck meeting was leaked where top executives spilled on the Mouse House’s choice to ax the terms "boys and girls" from its theme park greetings in the name of inclusivity.

Disney’s website still categorizes the company’s clothing and other merchandise under "men’s," "women’s," "girls'" and "boys'" and even offers products specifically labeled "for women."

Disney removed the phrase "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its theme park greeting last year in an attempt to become more inclusive.

"We’ve provided training for all of our cast members in relationship to that. So now they know it's ‘Hello, everyone,’ or ‘Hello, friends,'" Disney's diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware said in a video conference call recorded by City Journal's Christopher Rufo.