Varney: Delayed election results will mean chaos

We are moving full speed ahead toward election chaos.

Nevada is the latest state which will send mail-in ballots to every voter. That's how the state will handle the election in the midst of the pandemic.

Inevitably, that will lead to a delayed election result. Inevitably, that will lead to legal challenges, which will further delay a result and make it more contentious. We've been talking about this for weeks. Chaos is coming.

Also in Nevada, elderly voters and those with physical difficulties may request that someone else fill out their ballot for them. That doesn't seem quite right, does it?

In one New Jersey town recently, Democratic campaign officials went to low-income districts. They offered $50 and told residents "what to circle and where to sign" on their absentee mail-in ballots -- then they told them where to pick up their checks. That was in a municipal election -- imagine the opportunity for mischief in a presidential election on a national scale!

RISK OF DELAYED, DISPUTED ELECTION RESULTS LOOMS OVER MARKET RALLY Long delay, plus legal challenges equals chaos. In the five-week delay in the Bush-Gore fight, the S&P 500 dropped 12 percent. This market would surely react even more negatively if there were a similar, chaotic delay this year.

But it’s more than just money that's at stake here: it’s the integrity of elections. We vote to figure out who gets the power to organize our society. It should not be corrupted in any way.

On June 23, a Democrat primary election was held in New York City. Sixty-five thousand mail-in ballots have still not fully counted. Thousands of votes have been declared invalid, many from predominantly minority areas. Six weeks later, there is still no result.

Election Day is Nov. 3. Don't expect a result that night. Mass mail-in balloting guarantees a delay, and that guarantees chaos.

