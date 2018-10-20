Hawaii Democrat won't rule out 2020 run

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard may only be 37-years-old, but the Hawaii Democrat won’t rule out a potential presidential run in 2020.

Continue Reading Below

When asked during an interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto whether 37 was too young to run for president, Gabbard responded with a resounding “no.” The legal age requirement to run for president is 35.

Gabbard, a progressive congresswoman who was elected in 2012, is seriously weighing a presidential run, according to a Friday report by Politico, which cited one of her advisers Rania Batrice. Batrice also served as deputy campaign manager in Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

“I think everybody is focused on 2018, but we will see what happens after that,” Batrice said in the report. “Someone like Tulsi, with her experience, is an important voice in the party and the country.”