Harvard hires former UPenn president who resigned after controversial antisemitism testimony

Former University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, who resigned after her controversial testimony to Congress about antisemitism on campus last year, has now been picked up by Harvard, another Ivy League institution that saw its leader eventually step down after speaking at the same hearing.

Magill has taken a position as a visiting senior fellow at Harvard Law School's Center on the Legal Profession this fall semester, according to her updated curriculum vitae (CV), obtained by UPenn's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian.

The CV shows Magill will also serve as a visiting law professor at the London School of Economics through 2027. The outlet reported that, according to a source close to Magill, she "will not be teaching, and both opportunities are temporary, unpaid, and research focused."

Magill remains a law professor at UPenn, too.

Magill, former Harvard President Claudine Gay, and MIT President Sally Kornbluth all faced calls to resign after speaking at a House committee hearing on the rise of antisemitism on college campuses in December, when all three refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews on their respective campuses breached their rules and amounted to harassment.

Magill stepped down as president of UPenn within days, but kept her tenured faculty position at the prestigious school. Gay followed suit a month later amid mounting allegations of plagiarism, and also stayed on as a faculty member. Kornbluth remains president of MIT.

The news that Magill accepted a position at Harvard was met with condemnation Wednesday from one of the Jewish students who sued the university in January for failing to combat antisemitism.

"Liz Magill, the former disgraced UPenn President, who couldn’t condemn the calls of genocide against Jews, has just been hired by Harvard," Harvard graduate Shabbos Kestenbaum wrote on X. "This is a slap in the face to Jewish students. She will join her friend Claudine Gay as two equally incompetent ‘scholars.’"