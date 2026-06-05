Harley-Davidson under fire from Robby Starbuck over alleged 'woke' leadership

Harley-Davidson's recent executive hires risk alienating Americans fed up with alleged wokeness from corporate icons like the motorcycle manufacturer, a conservative activist is warning.

Robby Starbuck, who has waged a public campaign against corporate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and wokeness, criticized Harley-Davidson in a post on X for appointing Artie Starrs as CEO last year due to his sponsorship of groups contributing to San Francisco Pride and offering antiracism training to teachers while in his previous corporate stops.

Starbuck led a consumer boycott against Harley-Davidson in 2024, which prompted the company to announce a rollback of DEI programs, but he warned that the hire suggests the company wasn't committed to those changes over the long-term.

"Harley-Davidson's recent hires show me they didn't learn anything from the backlash they already faced for going woke," Starbuck told FOX Business.

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"You can't tell working-class American riders that you respect them while filling leadership with people tied to woke policies, DEI activism and cultural radicalism. It is out of step with Harley's customer base and heritage," Starbuck said.

"At this point, enough is enough. They don't deserve another chance. It's time for riders to go elsewhere. Only through a real power struggle can Harley be saved," he added.

Starbuck's social media criticism of Harley-Davidson also included the company's chief brand officer, Marcus Fischer, who previously led an advertising agency and encouraged efforts to boost transgender representation.

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"I expose this stuff because consumers deserve to know who is running the brands they support and what values those companies are pushing behind the scenes," Starbuck said. "This isn't about revenge. It's about accountability. Companies should be politically neutral , merit-based and focused on making great products, not chasing approval from far-left activists."

"My goal is to give forgotten consumers a voice and make it clear that if brands keep choosing woke ideology over their customers, those customers can and should walk away. There are consequences for woke behavior and woke executives," he added.

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FOX Business has reached out to Harley-Davidson for comment.

Harley-Davidson provided a statement to USA Today in a report about Starbuck's criticism that defended its CEO.

"Since stepping into the role eight months ago, CEO Artie Starrs has spent time across the country listening directly to our riders, dealers, employees, and unions," Harley-Davidson said in the statement.

"As our dealers and employees can attest, our only agenda is getting back to basics: building great motorcycles , strengthening our network of 500+ U.S. dealers, and supporting a workforce that is proud of the product they put on the road. We have made meaningful improvements and changes, and that work continues," the company added.