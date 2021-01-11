Hallmark asks Sens. Hawley, Marshall to return PAC donations

Hallmark has requested two Republican senators return donations their campaigns received via its political action committee after the pair objected to the certification of the 2020 presidential results following a violent siege on Capitol Hill.

In a statement on Monday, the company noted that while HALLPAC supports Republicans, Democrats and Independents, it believes a peaceful transition of power “is part of the bedrock of our democratic system.”

The company said it would like Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Roger Marshall of Kansas, both of whom objected to the certification last week, to return the money they received from HALLPAC.

“The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values,” the company’s statement read. “As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

The donations were valued at $5,000 for Marshall and $7,000 for Hawley.

Spokespersons for neither lawmaker returned FOX Business’ request for comment.

Both Hawley and Marshall have been allies of President Trump, who repeatedly refuted the outcome of the November election alleging unsupported claims of fraud.

Trump’s theories about election fraud, as well as escalated and aggressive rhetoric, contributed to a violent siege on Capitol Hill last Wednesday – the day lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were scheduled to formalize the election outcome.

The riots involved vandalism and violence. A handful of people died, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Both senators have condemned the violence.

In the aftermath of the devastating event, Marshall said he was “sickened and angered” by the violence in D.C., while Hawley said the people who attacked police and broke the law needed to be prosecuted.

