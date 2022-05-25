Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

Growing food shortage is ‘dire,’ IMF managing director warns

Recession fears are ‘materializing,’ IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva stresses

close
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva provides insight into global food insecurity being a top issue.  video

Growing food shortage is ‘dire’: IMF managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva provides insight into global food insecurity being a top issue. 

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva joined "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, warning that the growing food shortage is "dire" as global food insecurity remains a top issue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA: The situation is indeed very dire. Before the war, already there were parts of the world where agricultural productivity dropped as a result of weather events, the Horn of Africa, but also India, which could modestly put some export for the world if that didn't happen…the war, of course, is horrific in this environment. The fact that Russia has blocked the export of grain from Ukraine translates into hunger and yes, potentially famine in Africa…in parts of the Middle East. 

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told FOX Business that the growing food shortage is ‘dire’ and provides insight into global food insecurity being a top issue.  (Fox News)

Last week, because of the slowdown in China, primarily some commodity prices dropped. Oil dropped a bit, but food prices continue to go up, up, up. Why? Because of this artificial shortage of grain that is now generated…we do need to address that with a sense of urgency by one, calling for as much as possible openness in exports of food…don’t impose food restrictions…don't buy more food than you need for your own country… And two, by maximizing every increase in agriculture, agricultural productivity in output… the United States, of course, is a country that can do a bit more by producing a bit more.

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM DAVOS: WHAT TO KNOW

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

close
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses global economic fears and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world.  video

Recession fears are ‘materializing’ in some countries: IMF managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses global economic fears and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the world. 