Groups slam Biden's 'war on small business' after 'disappointing' jobs numbers

Organizations representing independent businesses slammed Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report, blaming President Joe Biden's policies for the uptick in unemployment.

On Friday, the Department of Labor reported that the U.S. created 266,000 jobs in April, a number that fell well short of experts' predictions that as many as 1 million jobs would be added. The slower-than-expected growth means that the U.S. unemployment rate ticked up from 6% in March to 6.1% in April.

BIDEN REACTS TO WEAK JOBS REPORT, SAYS US 'STILL DIGGING OUT OF AN ECONOMIC COLLAPSE,' BUT ON 'RIGHT TRACK'

"The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market," the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement Friday.

The chamber called on lawmakers to end the additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, which it says "results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working."

The Job Creators Network (JCN) slammed the jobs report numbers, blaming not only additional unemployment benefits but also attributing the numbers to schools not fully reopening.

BIDEN LABOR SECRETARY: CLOSED SCHOOLS 'KEEPING PEOPLE FROM GETTING BACK IN THE WORKFORCE'

"As we’ve been saying all along, the extension of unemployment benefits would hurt our recovery, and now we are seeing that in real time. Additionally, President Biden’s relinquishing leadership to the teachers union on reopening schools has prevented people from getting back to work. Kids should be back in the classroom, and – once summer comes – back at camp. The science shows that it’s safe and it will allow parents to get back to work," JCN President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz and co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity Steve Moore said in a joint statement.

"Led by small businesses, America is poised to renew its pre-Covid boom, but the Biden Administration needs to stay out of the way. On issues ranging from taxes to the minimum wage to organized boycotts, the Biden Administration is waging a ‘war on small business,’ and that needs to end. Our message to President Biden is simple: ‘Hey Joe! Why don’t you just head back to the basement and stop breaking what ain’t broken?’" Ortiz and Moore continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Federation of Independent Businesses Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg weighed in on the numbers, citing additional unemployment benefits as well as restrictions on childcare and in-person school.

"Many small business owners who are trying to hire are finding themselves unsuccessful and are having to delay the hiring or offer higher wages. Some owners are offering ‘show up’ bonuses for workers who agree to take the job and actually show up for work," Dunkelberg said.