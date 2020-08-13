Grenell says Biden, Harris want to make DC ‘capital of the world’

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Thursday said that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris wanted to make Washington D.C. the “capital of the world” when it comes to how U.S. money is spent abroad.

“The clear fact is that the Biden/Harris team want Washington to be the capital of the world and Donald Trump wants Washington to be the capital of the United States and fight for the American people,” Grenell, a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, said on “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

Grenell was drawing a contrast between the Trump administration’s “America First” approach to international issues and the more internationalist approach carried out by the Obama administration and that he believes will continue under a potential Biden administration.

He said that that applies not only to relations, but also how taxpayer money is spent.

“We should be clear we will always help but we will always have strings,” he said. “U.S. money should not be free, there should always be strings and that what the Biden approach has been -- it’s always been about consensus, give the money, try your best but keep giving the money and we've been taken advantage of.”

He spoke after the White House announced what Trump called a “historic peace agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, saying they agreed to “full normalization of relations.”

Grenell also said he agreed with President Trump’s move to scale back the U.S. troop presence in Germany, saying the situation was radically different from how it was after World War II.

“Germany is the largest economy in Europe, it has a surplus, maybe we shouldnt be footing the bill for the Germans when they're not paying their bill at NATO,” he said.