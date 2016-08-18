Green Party's Jill Stein Calls for Changes to America’s Education System

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein said she wants to make changes to the U.S. education system in ways that will benefit students.

According to Stein, the cost of education has skyrocketed largely due to administrative bureaucracy and new sports arenas, which takes away from the real cost of education.

But how does the physician expect to make college more affordable?

“We know from the GI Bill—because remember what happened after the Second World War? We actually paid for our vets to go to college and for every dollar we put in—and Congress was keeping track—we got back seven dollars in return in improved revenues and other public benefits,” Dr. Stein said during an interview with Liz Claman on FOX Business Network’s Countdown to the Closing Bell.

Dr. Stein said providing tuition-free public college education is an “investment that pays for itself by 700%.” The presidential candidate also calls for cancelling student debt, which is more than $1 trillion in the U.S.

“We have a generation now that cannot repay that debt. They don’t have a future. They are living with their parents,” she said, adding that she would have “the Federal Reserve buy [the debt] up.”

Considered by many to be a spoiler candidate in the 2016 presidential race, Stein says her supporters come from “across the political spectrum.”

“I’m the only candidate not poisoned by the money of lobbyists, super PACs and corporations, and this is what the American people want. They want an honest broker. They don’t want a candidate who’s actually in the pocket of the big-money special interests.”

Stein added that her party’s plan will revitalize the struggling American economic climate.

“Right now we have an economy that can’t really sustain itself. It is stuck in a rut right now because we’ve lost our productive economy. We need to bring it back. That’s what our Green New Deal will do.”