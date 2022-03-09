Granholm calls on energy execs to boost supply amid criticism of Biden policies

HOUSTON – U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Wednesday asked energy executives to start "producing more right now" amid record prices spurred by Russia's brutal war on Ukraine.

"We have to responsibly increase short term supply where we can right now to stabilize the market and to minimize harm to American families," Granholm said. "And that means releases from the strategic reserves across the world like we've done."

"That means you producing more right now, where and if you can," Granholm told the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference audience, which was filled with hundreds of energy industry leaders from across the world.

Granholm added: "In this moment of crisis, we need more supply."

On actions she and President Biden can take, the energy secretary also said releases of oil from strategic reserves "may have to happen again depending on what's going on."

Granholm also attacked Republicans and industry representatives who are criticizing Biden for his energy policy.

"There are some here, maybe at least lobbyists or beltway politicians who seem to think that this is the time to recycle old talking points," she said.

"People are arguing that if a pipeline that wouldn't have even been in operation by now we're still under construction, the situation with today's oil prices would be different," Granholm added. "Or that President Biden's policies have decreased production when we're actually at record levels of natural gas and LNG and will be at record levels of oil production… We all know that that is the same old DC BS."

Among the critics of the Biden administration at CERAWeek was Sean Strawbridge, the CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi. He told FOX Business among the "headwinds" to increased U.S. energy production is this administration's climate agenda, which really took aim at the oil and gas sector."

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, also leveled harsh criticism against Biden.

"They have been focused on killing the production of American energy," Sullivan said of the Biden administration. "The president is beholden to the far left woke agenda that's anti-American energy."