Graham says Dems rewarding political allies with union-made electric vehicle incentive

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called out his Democratic colleagues for allegedly playing favorites in the Build Back Better Act by steering electric car consumers toward their industry allies.

Graham prefaced his accusation by making clear that he has nothing against electric cars – to the contrary, he believes they are a good thing that will positively impact the environment.

"I believe climate change is real. Electric vehicles are coming. There will be a day in America where most cars are electric. That will be good for the environment, and we need to put the infrastructure in place," he said.

That being said, Graham called the tax credit included in the bill "unbelievably bad government" because a significant portion of the tax credit is only available for those who buy cars from a union plant. Graham said this only leaves the Chevy Volt as an option.

"We’re making BMWs in South Carolina and Volvos. They’re making cars in West Virginia. So Build Back Better is offensive," the South Carolina Republican said. "I mean, if you really believed in the environment, what does it matter who makes the car? Why would you want to punish companies that came to America to create good jobs for Americans by taking a tax credit off the table and giving it to a union plant? Because they’re trying to reward their political allies."

Graham went on to say that this is "another example of why this bill stinks."

Fox News reached out to the office of Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Graham also criticized Democrats for being too quick to go all in on electric cars, without allowing the country to gradually move away from fossil fuels.

"We need to have a reasonable transition and not declare war on fossil fuels. We need to be able to extract fuels here at home so we don’t have to buy fossil fuels from people who hate our guts," he said.