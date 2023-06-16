Goya Foods CEO calls for spiritual 'intervention' in 2024: 'We're going to lose this country'

As the Republican presidential field continues to expand, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue issued a call to action Friday, warning voters will "lose" the country if President Biden is re-elected to a second term.

"As a CEO, businessman, what's happened in the last two years is a complete disaster," Unanue told "Mornings with Maria."

"We've unraveled all the gains that were made. But I'm more here today as a Latino than as a business person. And when things get bad, we need an intervention. We need an intervention bad, or otherwise we're going to lose this country, our morality," he continued.

Core principles once central to Americans' values receded in importance this year, according to a Wall Street Journal-NORC poll published in March. Only 39% of Americans polled said their religious faith is very important to them, down from 62% when first recorded in 1998. Only 38% said patriotism was very important, down from 70% when first polled.

"We are in a spiritual war," Unanue said. "But this intervention is going to take place with the Holy Spirit. Latinos, which will be the biggest group in this country by 2050 or by next week with this open border, hold the values of God, family, life, work. We are attacked."

"[Latinos] left countries with communism, with oppression where there's no freedom of speech, only to find that happening here," he continued. "We're in a country where we're attacking the children. Our children are under attack, and we need to heal. And Donald Trump is the person who we are blessed with and who will lead this country closer to God."

Former Presidnet Donald Trump has maintained a dominant lead in the polls for the Republican nomination as experts question the impact of recent indictments on his 2024 White House bid.

"[Latinos] are going to, I believe, swing this vote for [Trump in] '24. If not, we're done," Unanue claimed.

Unanue's support for Trump set off controversy in 2020, with social media users calling for consumers to boycott the brand on Twitter. Unanue defended his support and called the criticism "a reflection of a division that exists today in our country."

Unanue is sticking with Trump despite Miami Mayor Francis Suarez becoming the first Hispanic candidate to enter the GOP primary field following his campaign announcement this week.

"We need strong states. Otherwise, if everything goes to the federal, we have a dictatorship. We need Donald Trump in the White House, but we need strong mayors and governors around the country," he said of Suarez.