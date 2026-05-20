GOP lawmaker unveils bill to codify a strategic bitcoin reserve

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, is unveiling the American Reserve Modernization Act to establish a U.S. strategic bitcoin reserve in an attempt to diversify America’s reserves balance sheet.

This bill, which is receiving bipartisan support, would establish the reserve within the Treasury Department with a separate digital asset stockpile for federally held digital assets different from bitcoin. Begich told FOX Business that bitcoin draws similarities to gold in the crypto asset class.

"When you look at gold, it is the dominant precious metal reserve," Begich said. "When you look at bitcoin, it represents about 60% of all market cap for the entire crypto space. So the market has decided, in the case of gold and in the case of bitcoin, that this will be the predominant store of value within that asset class."

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In March 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve, but it’s not yet fully operational. The Trump administration has been working on establishing a reserve with the hope that the U.S. will claim global dominance in crypto.

In the past, Trump shared his belief in crypto.

"This could be perhaps the greatest revolution in financial technology since the birth of the internet itself," Trump said at the signing of the Genius Act in July 2025.

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Over the past month, the Treasury Department launched Operation Economic Fury to obstruct Iran’s revenue streams and pressure its financial systems, as the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran continues. As of late April, the Treasury Department announced it had seized nearly $500 million in Iranian cryptocurrency assets.

However, Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., who is one of more than a dozen co-sponsors of the bill, says the U.S. needs to find out how to manage previously seized bitcoin.

"The United States government already holds billions in seized bitcoin with no coherent strategy for managing it, and that needs to change," Harrigan said.

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This comes as the Senate Banking Committee passed the Clarity Act with bipartisan support in a 15-9 vote to send the bill to the Senate floor. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., says this could be voted on by the middle of June, but adds that it is "probably pretty optimistic."

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Begich hopes the U.S. will hold about 5%, or about 1 million coins, of the world’s bitcoin in the reserve. This would be roughly equivalent to what the U.S. government currently holds in gold.