GOP lawmaker rips Biden over inflation, creating economic 'disaster after disaster'

Rep. Kevin Herd calls for the Biden administration to get spending under control

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Kevin Herd, R-Okla., slammed President Biden for creating economic "disaster after disaster" amid record-high inflation and gas prices.

REP. KEVIN HERD: The American people don't believe that inflation is only 8%. As you've said this morning on your show. Everything is up double digits, gas has doubled already. It's almost $5 a gallon nationwide, as you listed all the different commodities out there, how high they are. So the American people are feeling much higher price pressures than 8%. I suspect it will be at 8.3 or higher as we see it today. The president's doing all these gimmicks like releasing a million barrels a day, oil that we put in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $50 a barrel, and they'll have to replace about $150 a barrel. Just economic disaster after disaster.

The president speaks during a virtual meeting.

Rep. Kevin Herd, R-Okla., argues inflation is higher than 8% (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Images)

Now he's talking about removing tariffs on China. You know, he wants to go easy on China now to bury the idea that he caused anything to do with inflation. This president and the administration have got to get spending under control. I just released the budget yesterday, the first budget that's been done this year. We did the budget last year as well. The Republican Study Committee that Chairman Jim Banks leads. It's the only responsible budget that we've seen in the four years that I've been in Congress. President Biden released one in March, early April. That never balances. It never balances. It adds some $20 trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. 

INFLATION HITS POOR THE MOST, WILL STICK AROUND FOR ‘MANY MONTHS’: FORMER LABOR DEPARTMENT CHIEF ECONOMIST

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., weighs in on record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve and the border crisis. video

Biden, Yellen ‘going after’ oil and gas companies: Rep. Kevin Hern

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., weighs in on record-high inflation, the Federal Reserve and the border crisis.