GOP lawmaker on Biden calling China's Xi: Not confident the president is putting America first

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, reacted to President Biden's first phone call with China President Xi Jinping in months on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying he has "no confidence" in the president's relations with China.

REP. JODEY ARRINGTON: I have no confidence in our chief executive and our commander in chief, and I suspect most Americans don't in terms of presenting a strong front for our country, putting America first and not ceding to the likes of China.

By the way, we saw this unilateral surrender and retreat because of this botched withdrawal in Afghanistan. But all that we've talked about with this big tax and spend is a unilateral economic surrender to China. And we've certainly done nothing to hold them accountable for the origins of COVID. We joined the World Health Organization without even a legitimate investigation of their being complicit with China.

So, no, very little confidence that this President is going to do those things that need to be done to be strong and tough with China. And he's done nothing to enforce our trade agreement that Trump negotiated where they made the largest purchase of American products in the history of our 30-year relationship. So I think that thing is going to dissipate as well.

And they're going to probably reset to their stealing and cheating and taking advantage of the American economy and our generous trade relationship with them, unfortunately.

