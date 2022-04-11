GOP group dedicated to electing Republicans at state level highlights record first-quarter fundraising

A GOP political organization dedicated to electing Republicans to state legislative and executive offices across the nation is spotlighting what it calls a "record" January-March first-quarter fundraising haul.

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced on Monday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation (SGLF), it hauled in a combined $10.1 million in fundraising the past three months, which the RSLC said is the most it’s ever brought in during the first quarter.

The RSLC and the SGLF brought in a combined $14.3 million the final three months of last year and an off-election year record $33.3 million in total for 2021. The groups showcased that they've now hauled in $43.4 million so far this cycle.

"The American people have had enough of Joe Biden’s failed leadership that has caused nothing but chaos, and this historic fundraising quarter reflects the enthusiasm we are seeing across the country for electing state Republicans who can counteract Democrat-controlled Washington’s failed agenda," RSLC president Dee Duncan said in a statement.

The RSLC pointed to their digital fundraising growth, noting that nearly $2.5 million was brought in the past three months online from 10,700 new digital donors, with an average contribution of $25.89.

Republicans won back the majority in the Virginia House of Delegates in last November's elections, and they flipped seven seats in New Jersey's Democratic-dominated legislature from blue to red. The GOP currently has outright control of 30 state legislatures across the country.