Google Maps update: Gulf of America, Mount McKinley will be in after Trump orders name changes

Google Maps will reflect President Trump’s changes in the United States and will show the Gulf of America and Mount McKinley, Fox News Digital has learned.

Google will make the changes once the Department of the Interior updates the Geographic Names Information System.

"We’ve received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," Google posted on X Monday evening. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Once the update is made, Google will "update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America."

Google also said that, in line with its longstanding practice, when official names vary between countries, Maps users will "see their official local name."

"Everyone in the rest of the world sees both names," Google posted. "That applies here too."

Google’s move comes after President Trump, on his first day in office, directed the Department of the Interior to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and to again name Alaska’s Mount Denali after President William McKinley.

President Obama renamed the mountain to Denali in 2015, in keeping with a request from the Alaska legislature.